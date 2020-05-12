BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus alerts:

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 2,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,872. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.