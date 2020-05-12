BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on June 10th

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Monday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRGE opened at GBX 362.73 ($4.77) on Tuesday. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst has a one year low of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 429 ($5.64). The stock has a market cap of $305.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 950 shares of BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £4,028 ($5,298.61).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

