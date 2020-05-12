BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 10,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $32.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $460.50. 2,399,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,737. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.70 and a 200-day moving average of $487.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

