BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,876. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

