BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BKN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 2,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

