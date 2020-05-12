Blackrock Maryland Municipal (BZM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BZM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

