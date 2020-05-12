Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MUA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,510. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

