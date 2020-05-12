Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BKK remained flat at $$14.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

