BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.