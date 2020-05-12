BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BLE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 138,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,446. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

