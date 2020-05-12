BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MFL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

