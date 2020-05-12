Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (MUH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,206. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.