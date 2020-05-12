BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.92.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $25,289.88. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.