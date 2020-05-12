BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,176. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

