Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

MYD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.