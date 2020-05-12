Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

MYD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Dividend History for Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit