BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (MFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

