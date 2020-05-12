Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of MIY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 52,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.