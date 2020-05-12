BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,966. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.