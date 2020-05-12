BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 2,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

