BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 2,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

