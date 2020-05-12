BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

MPA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,081. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit