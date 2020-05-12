BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

MPA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,081. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

