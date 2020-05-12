Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

