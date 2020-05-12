Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

BQH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 2,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,690.51. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,172 shares of company stock worth $474,933.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

