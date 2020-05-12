Blackrock Virginia Municipal (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BHV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

