BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$0.65” Price Target for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) has been assigned a C$0.65 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.73.

ESI stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.98. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.1820618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,842 shares in the company, valued at C$462,839.54. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,582,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,790,446.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,195,000 shares of company stock worth $697,605.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

