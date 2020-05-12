Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

