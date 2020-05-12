Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 108,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

