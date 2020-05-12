Brokerages Set $20.00 Price Target for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aviat Networks an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNW traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 13,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

