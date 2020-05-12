Brokerages Set $20.00 Price Target for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aviat Networks an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.
AVNW traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 13,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.
Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.