Brokerages Set Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) Price Target at GBX 557.50

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 557.50 ($7.33).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Discoverie Group to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of DSCV stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 471 ($6.20). 9,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,952. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330.29 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 606 ($7.97). The firm has a market cap of $409.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)

Comments


