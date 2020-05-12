Brokerages Set Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Price Target at €479.00

Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €479.00 ($556.98).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAA. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($500.00) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

RAA stock traded down €4.40 ($5.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €443.40 ($515.58). 23,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €465.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €621.49. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

