Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Up 1.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $47.48, 5,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 262,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $14,309,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,525,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.