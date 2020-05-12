Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Stock Position Decreased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.18. 10,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,400. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

