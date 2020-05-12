Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 29th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 3,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $758.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

