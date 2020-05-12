Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

BRKS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. 15,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,600. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock worth $3,858,821 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.