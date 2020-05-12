Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Boosted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $5,327,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 344,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $11,129,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 57,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,580. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.