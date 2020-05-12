BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman bought 33,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $41,131.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:BSQR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,506. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.61. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

