Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. Stephens raised shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

