Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.57.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $93,083,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $25,722,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.