Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 15,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,464,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 111,611 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

