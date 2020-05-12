Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,052 ($13.84). 3,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 996 ($13.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 840.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

