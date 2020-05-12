Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 29th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 7,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,700. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

