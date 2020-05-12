Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Evercore ISI

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.85.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock opened at C$22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,567.76.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.