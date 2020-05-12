Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$106.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$107.91 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$67.15 and a one year high of C$157.36. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.83.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

