Cancom’s (COK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.67 ($70.54).

ETR:COK opened at €54.45 ($63.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.49. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a fifty-two week high of €57.10 ($66.40).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

