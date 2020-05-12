Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 21,000 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 598,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,091. The stock has a market cap of $825.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 4.24. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.48%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

