Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 715,436 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 400,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 917.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 296,968 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 451,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,033. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

