Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 120,000 Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.66% of Remark worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 568,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MARK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 149,559,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,248,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.04. Remark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

