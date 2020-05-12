Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 2,350 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xencor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Xencor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Xencor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Xencor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 291,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

