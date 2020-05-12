Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 20,942 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $64,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $56,000.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. Insiders have purchased 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 6,775,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

