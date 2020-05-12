Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323,570 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of VST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 84,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

