Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 357,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,217,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $31.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

